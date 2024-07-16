Raymond Terrace Magpies A-grade winning run ends

The Raymond Terrace Magpies A-grade winning run has ended with 28-24 loss to Cardiff at the Lakeside Complex on Saturday.
The Magpies had won their first 10 games of the 2024 season and had won their past 20 competition matches dating back to round five in B-grade last year in a run which included winning the B-grade premiership in 2023.
The Magpies will look to bounce back against seventh-placed Lakes United on Saturday at Cahill Oval.
Kicking proved the difference on Saturday with both team scoring five tries including a double to Jacob Tatupu.
Raymond Terrace beat Wests 20-10 at home in the Oporto Women's Premiership on Saturday. Lacey Mitchell, Lydia Mulherin, Zoe Khan and Makaah Darcy scored tries.
They are away to top side Lakes on Saturday.
The men's C-grade team return to action after the July 6 washout and a bye last weekend. They face second-placed Hinton away on Sunday.
The Terrace Under-19s were beaten 28-12 by Karuah on Saturday, with tries to Nicholas Morgan, Nathanial Jarman and Jake Atkins.
They are away to Gloucester on Saturday.
In A-grade Ladies League Tag, Raymond Terrace beat Mallabula 28-6 at Lakeside on Saturday. Kristy Greentree and Brianna Tisdell both scored doubles.
They are away to Cessnock on Saturday.
In C-grade LLT, the Magpies beat Glendale 40-0 at home on Saturday. Carissa Bonney scored a double.
They are away to Stroud on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.