Nelson Bay Gropers beat Singleton Red to go to top of Hunter Suburban ladder

There were contrasting fortunes for the Nelson Bay Gropers on Saturday with the men celebrating a 35-0 win against Singleton Red to jump to the top of the ladder and the women having to forfeit to Hamilton after illness swept through their squad.
Hosting Singleton at home in a round eight catch-up game, the Gropers used the win at their back to camp down inside Bulls' 22 metre line for the first 10 minutes.
Their efforts were finally rewarded with prop Riley Byfield peeling off a rolling maul to score out wide. Flyhalf Khace Petera had his kicking boots on and converted the goal in blustery conditions.
Another clever long range kick from fullback and captain Willy Dunn saw a carbon copy of the first try with prop Riley Byfield peeling of the back of another rolling maul to score his second try with flyhalf Khace Petera adding the extras for a 14-0 lead.
Players 'player lock Lewis Affleck followed up a great attacking raid by the forwards to barge over next to the posts to take the Gropers out to a 21-0 lead after 20 minutes.
Singleton began to rally late in the first half and Nelson Bay knew the game was not yet won playing into the strong breeze for the second half.
The second half kicked off with Singleton using the breeze to immediately put the home team under pressure in their half of the field.
Both teams traded yellow cards as an arm wrestle developed.
Hooker Ross Buchan showed his pace to charge down the sideline linking up with flanker Sam Rocher who made a long range run to link up with tireless No. 8 Mitch Workman who crossed over for the Bays' first score in the second half. Petera converted for a 28-0 lead.
Returning back from injury, fullback Kailen Williams tested his hamstring out with a weaving run in traffic to set up a charging Sam Rocher to score a well deserved try under the posts to give flyhalf Illisoni Vonomatairu an easy conversions from in front.
The win sees Nelson Bay leapfrog Singleton Red Bulls into the competition lead for the first time in 2024.
Men's Players Points were: Lewis Affleck 3; Riley Byfield 2; Khace Petera 1.
On Saturday, July 20, the men team host Pokolbin Reds from 3pm. The women are away to Merewether Carlton Greens with kick off at 11.50am.
The men's game is Nelson Bay's Indigenous Round with the players proudly wearing their Indigenous strip sporting the large Blue Groper recognising the local Worimi people.
In recent times girls and boys from Nelson Bay were selected in the Hunter Wildfires team to contest the country and state championships with the under 13 boys under 14 girls under 15 boys and under 18 boys taking out titles.
Out of these games a group of junior gropers were selected in the NSW country teams including in the under 14 girls, Mayli Campbell and Zoe Smith, under 16 boys Anakin Richardson and under 18 boys Xavier Stewart.
