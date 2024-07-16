Port Stephens Examiner
Nelson Bay Gropers beat Singleton Red to go to top of Hunter Suburban ladder

By Newsroom
July 16 2024 - 2:44pm
There were contrasting fortunes for the Nelson Bay Gropers on Saturday with the men celebrating a 35-0 win against Singleton Red to jump to the top of the ladder and the women having to forfeit to Hamilton after illness swept through their squad.

