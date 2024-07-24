North-facing penthouse offers pinnacle of luxury living in Port Stephens

Experience unparalleled luxury in waterfront apartment living at Soldiers Point with this extraordinary property.
Boasting a coveted north-facing aspect, it bathes in natural light throughout the day, making it a standout residence for 2024.
Nestled in a highly sought-after location, it redefines the essence of a lock-up-and-leave lifestyle with its convenience and exclusivity.
The open plan layout is meticulously designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living, tailored for year-round entertaining.
Enjoy panoramic water views from almost every corner, with a spacious concrete sun deck complemented by its glass balustrades ensuring uninterrupted vistas over Soldiers Point's azure waters.
Whether relaxing alone or hosting gatherings, this space promises unparalleled tranquility and charm.
Step into the chef-inspired kitchen, strategically crafted to capture refreshing sea breezes through sliding windows.
It features top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, expansive wrap-around countertops, and ample storage, catering to culinary enthusiasts and everyday living alike.
Accommodating four bedrooms and three bathrooms including two ensuites, this residence is ideally suited for growing families or retirees seeking comfort and sophistication.
This stunning easy-care penthouse also offers self-cleaning glass throughout.
Adding to its allure, the property features a common luxurious swimming pool which allows you the choice between a beachside dip or a resort-style retreat.
Also offering a communal games room which extends to a second outdoor entertaining area, perfect for enjoying the coastal ambience with friends and family.
Enjoy the lifestyle this waterfront position offers including swimming at the beach, kayaking, fishing, boating from your door step and so much more.
Conveniently located just a 15 minute drive from Nelson Bay, Soldiers Point offers a variety of amenities, including a grocery store, cafes, restaurants, and a doctor's surgery.
"You are a short 550m walk to Soldiers Point Marina & Restaurants and only minutes from the famous Bannisters Hotel, Rick Stein's restaurant and the Soldiers Point Bowling Club," listing agent Dane Queenan from PRD Port Stephens said.
"Finding a property like this in Port Stephens is exceptionally rare and is sure to tick all your boxes.
"Embrace the pinnacle of Port Stephens luxury living with this rare opportunity to secure a perfect lock-up-and-leave lifestyle, where every detail exudes elegance and refinement.
"It provides an excellent opportunity for those looking to relocate from Sydney or nearby areas, offering a tranquil retreat in the serene surroundings of Port Stephens."
