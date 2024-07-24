Rare plants on show: Keith Tollis' unique creations started out as a hobby

Salt Ash resident and plant extraordinaire Keith Tollis' passion for plants began at a young age, however his fixation for South African bulbs was ignited in 2009.
Mr Tollis alongside fellow green thumbs Colin Hunt and Andrew Harvie have developed their very own specimen by experimenting with cross breeding plants.
Together, the passionate nurserymen have travelled as far as South Africa to source seeds and flowering bulbs for their unique creations.
"You don't see anything like the South African bulbs anywhere else. It's just incredible when they're in bloom and full of colour," Mr Tollis said.
Mr Tollis who studied a diploma of Horticulture moved to his Salt Ash property 18 years ago and said he believes he would have a total of about 10,000 plants in a range of varieties.
"It started out as a hobby but it just continued to grow," he said.
His passion for plants igniting when he was a little boy.
"When I was a kid, I used to help my father when I lived in Bowral and my father wanted to grow macadamias," Mr Tollis said.
"We germinated macadamias in plastic tubes and I watched them germinate and grow and that's what got me started."
Mr Tollis will join other rare plant growers and breeders from across the nation when they gather to display their unique greens and florals at the Collectors' Plant Fair Spring at Maitland Showground, from October 19 to October 20.
He has been involved with the fair since the event started off in Bilpin and Mr Tollis will bring with him to this year's event the specimen Amarygia Bozandycol, which is a unique treasure of the plant world.
Other rare plants Mr Tollis will be bringing to the event include Chinese Ground Orchids (Bletillas), as well as a wide variety of orchids, bulbs and flowering plants at his stall.
When it comes to importing seeds from South Africa, Mr Tollis said he's been fortunate enough to legally import seeds in previous years.
"Australian quarantine today is very strict, so I've been trying to keep all of the species alive because you can't bring them to Australia anymore so it's a very niche market," he said.
