Your local guide: Here's what's on around Port Stephens this week

LIVE MUSIC
TILLIGERRY RSL
Head along to the Tilligerry RSL for two nights of live music. Kicking off the weekend of live music is guitar based duo Redlion. Redlion will cover everything from 60's to top 40 songs on July 26, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm. On Saturday, July 27, join Darren Rolling Keys for a great night of entertainment, from 7pm to 10pm.
PARK RUN
FINGAL BAY & RAYMOND TERRACE
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? Parkrun starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay and at Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. There is no time limit and no one finishes last. Newcomers are welcome to come along, just make sure to register first. For how to register or for more information, visit www.parkrun.com.au/fingalbay or www.parkrun.com.au/theterrace/.
LIVE MUSIC
ANNA BAY TAVERN
Musician Reggie Sinclair is heading to Anna Bay Tavern this Sunday, July 28. Head along from 3pm to enjoy an afternoon of live entertainment.
WALKING GROUP
SHOAL BAY FORESHORE
The Shoal Bay Strollers is a heart foundation walking group and next month they are celebrating nine years of walking in the Bay. The group is free and anyone is welcome to join the group for exercise and fun. The group meets every Tuesday and Friday at 7.30am at the foreshore at Shoal Bay.
TOMAREE MARKETS
NEIL CARROLL PARK
The Tomaree markets are held every second and fourth Sunday and are back at Neil Carroll Park this Sunday, July 28. The markets are on from 9am to 1pm. The Tomaree markets are a local family operated market and new stalls are always welcome.
