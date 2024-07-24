Commonwealth Bank Raymond Terrace get behind pyjama day for a good cause

It's not every day that you can wear your pyjamas to work, but for Commonwealth Bank Raymond Terrace staff, they received plenty of compliments and it was all for a good cause.
The staff wore their pyjamas to work on July 19 in support of The Pyjama Foundation to help raise funds for children in foster care.
Raymond Terrace branch manager Karen Hancock said while it can feel strange staying in pyjamas during a work day, they're delighted to support a foundation that does so much for foster care children.
"We hope the local community get behind this great cause by visiting our branch and making a donation," she said.
According to The Pyjama Foundation, more than 46,000 Australian children are currently living in foster care.
Founder and CEO of The Pyjama Foundation Bronwyn Sheehan said their program provides children in care with mentors who show the kids they are loved, cared for and can achieve anything they put their minds to.
"We know our program has the capacity to create real change in the lives of these kids," she said.
Ms Sheehan said when she founded The Pyjama Foundation 20 years ago, she never realised the potential impact it could have.
"We'd like to thank the Commonwealth Bank Raymond Terrace branch staff for supporting National Pyjama Day and helping us to raise much needed funds so we can continue to support kids in care," she said.
The branch is selling The Pyjama Foundation pens and accepting donations for the month of July.
