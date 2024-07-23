One Mile forest regeneration: Community invited to lend a hand for bushcare

Friends of Tomaree National Park is hosting a community event and is inviting the Port Stephens community to come along and lend a helping hand.
The event aims to help regenerate forest on Tomaree's Coastal Walk on the One Mile and Morna headland and the event has a particular focus on bushcare.
Residents are encouraged to meet on Saturday, July 27 for a morning of improving the resilience of the coastal forest.
The Friends of Tomaree National Parks coordinator Sue Olsson said bush care is important both for the individual's involved and the contribution bush carers make to improving the integrity of the bush making it more resilient.
"For us personally, being involved in bush care helps us appreciate the intricate diversity of our landscape and how easily nature's balance is thrown out of whack by invasive weeds," she said.
"It gives each of us a sense of achievement to contribute to conserving the coastal bush and forest."
"We're delighted when we cut away at an invasive weed and expose a native plant underneath that would likely have been smothered and died."
Throughout the morning attendees will learn about the native vegetation and find out how to deal with some of the invasive weeds.
They will also be removing weeds and preparing the site for some future native planting.
When it comes to involving community in bushcare, Ms Olsson said it's really critical for conservation.
"Weeds are becoming so widespread that good habitat is being lost, and there's simply not enough funding to keep addressing the problem weeds," she said.
The community event is also an opportunity for residents to develop a sense of comradery in pursuing a common goal with like-minded people.
"Benefits to individuals involved are many and varied, including for some a chat over a cuppa afterwards," Ms Olsson said.
"Bush care is good for us and good for conservation."
More information and registration is available at https://events.humanitix.com/regen-one-mile.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.