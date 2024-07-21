Changed traffic conditions for M1 extension to Raymond Terrace

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from Sunday, July 21, until Friday, July 26, to continue construction work for the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace.
The work will require lane closures and temporary speed reductions at the following locations and times:
Lenaghans Drive northbound and southbound traffic stoppages and speed reduction to 40km from 7am to 5pm, Monday, July 22 to Friday, July 26.
Over Size Over Mass operators will not have access to southbound John Renshaw Drive from 7pm to 5am, on the nights of Tuesday, July 23, Wednesday, July 24, Friday, July 26 and Sunday, July 28 and must make alternative arrangements for these times.
Please note vehicles travelling under a permit must not travel off the approved route listed in the permit unless an updated permit is obtained from the NHVR.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.