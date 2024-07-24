Corlette's Geoff Zipper conquers Kokoda Track for the fourth time

For 75-year-old Corlette man Geoff Zipper, age is just a number.
Mr Zipper has recently returned from Papua New Guinea after conquering the Kokoda Track for the fourth time.
His sheer determination is an inspiration to those around him and Mr Zipper said they had a good bunch of people who all supported each other.
"I'm on a high because I've done something that I wanted to do and I've put some money into something which I feel is very important," he said.
Mr Zipper's trek was in honour of his neighbour and friend Vicki Moss who passed away from ovarian cancer earlier this year.
"I wanted to put something back into it and that's why this time I decided to give back to ovarian cancer research," he said.
When asked if he would do the Kokoda Track for a fifth time, Mr Zipper said he'd never say never.
"Being 75, it was a bit tough getting up some of the hills and it was very hot but I still got there," he said.
Carrying his porter and friend Kaven under the arch at Kokoda, Mr Zipper said it's an unbelievable feeling getting to the end.
"You spend eight days crossing rivers, going up hills, through mud, you fall over, it's a true feeling of achievement when you reach that arch," he said.
