Pet of the week: Meet 8-month-old kitten Flame who is up for adoption

Meet Flame, an 8-month-old kitten overflowing with love and curiosity, eagerly awaiting his perfect family and his new forever home.
Since turning to RSPCA NSW for help, Flame has perfected his ability to enchant his human carers.
He's a natural explorer, always seeking new adventures, whether it's playing with his favourite toys or scaling the cat towers around.
His boundless energy is matched only by his love for human companions.
Flame loves nothing more than cuddles and basking in the love of his human friends.
Flame isn't just a playful kitten; he's a devoted companion ready to form a lifelong bond with a family who can reciprocate his affection and provide a nurturing, loving home.
His infectious enthusiasm and gentle demeanour make him an ideal feline friend for anyone seeking to add some joy and energy to their home.
If you're ready to welcome this charming furball into your life, then be sure to visit Flame at the RSPCA NSW Hunter Shelter.
You can meet Flame in-person from Tuesdays to Sundays (9.30am to 3.30pm).
The Hunter Shelter is closed on Mondays and public holidays.
If you're interested in starting your adoption journey today, contact the Hunter Shelter staff at (02) 4939 1555.
The staff would be delighted to introduce you to your future forever friend.
The RSPCA NSW Hunter Shelter is located at 6-10 Burlington Place, Rutherford.
