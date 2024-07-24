Port Stephens Examiner
Pet of the week: Meet 8-month-old kitten Flame who is up for adoption

By Rspca Nsw
July 24 2024 - 1:02pm
Meet Flame, an 8-month-old kitten overflowing with love and curiosity. Picture supplied
Meet Flame, an 8-month-old kitten overflowing with love and curiosity, eagerly awaiting his perfect family and his new forever home.

