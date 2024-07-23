Bob Baldwin decides against standing for Port Stephens mayor

Former Liberal MP Bob Baldwin has decided not to run in the next Port Stephens mayoral election.
Mr Baldwin, 69, the former Paterson MP flagged his interest in running at the start of July, but in a media statement on Tuesday confirmed he would not run.
"While I am thankful for the support expressed by community members in recent weeks, after much deliberation, I have chosen not to enter the mayoral race," he said.
"Upon reflection, given the number of conflicts that have arisen, such as the time commitment required, I would not be able to fulfill the responsibilities of the role to the high standard it demands and rightly deserves.
"I extend my best wishes to all the candidates; your service to our community is essential."
Mr Baldwin reiterated his belief that party politics did not belong in local councils.
"Consistent with my belief that council should remain nonpartisan, it is evident that Port Stephens Council would greatly benefit from additional independent councillors who are capable of strong, autonomous thinking," he said.
"I urge every sector of our community, especially the youth, to engage in our democracy and contemplate running for a council position. The council would prosper from a diversity of ideas and goals."
Mr Baldwin was the member for Paterson from 1996 to 1998 and again from 2001 until he retired in 2016 after a boundary redistribution skewed the electorate in Labor's favour.
