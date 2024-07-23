Teen missing from Raymond Terrace

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenager missing from the Port Stephens/Hunter area.
Sonny Bower, aged 14 was last seen in Raymond Terrace on Friday, July 12, 2024.
When he was unable to be located or contacted, police were notified at 4:20pm on Friday, July 19, 2024 and officers from Port Stephens Hunter Police District commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
There are serious concerns for Sonny's welfare due to his age.
He is described as being of Pacific Islander/Maori appearance, large build, 185cm tall, brown hair with a rat's tail and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and black pants.
Sonny is known to frequent the Raymond Terrace and Charlestown areas.
Anyone with information into Sonny's whereabouts is urged to call Raymond Terrace Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
