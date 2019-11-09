news, world

Iran's state TV is saying the number of injured people from a magnitude 5.9 earthquake on Friday has jumped to 520 from more than 300. Saturday's report said the updated figure followed the end of rescue operations in more than 80 remote villages Tark county in Iran's Eastern Azerbaijan province, some 400 kilometres northwest of the capital, Tehran. It said 28 were hospitalised and the rest released with minor injuries, adding that the death toll has remained at five people. Iran experiences an earthquake per day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people. In 2017, a magnitude 7 earthquake struck western Iran and killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/04e3cd6b-2d66-47dd-9ca5-2d12db60c7e1.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Iran media say quake injuries jump to 520 facebook SHARE

twitter TWEET

email

whatsapp