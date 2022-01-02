There was plenty of action, colour and entertainment at the Nelson Bay marina and foreshore on New Year's Eve.
Crowds were reportedly smaller than usual along the Nelson Bay waterfront where the Port's main celebrations were held.
For the first time since 2019, fireworks, set off from a barge near the breakwall, lit up the night sky at 9pm to ring in the new year.
Charlie Elias
