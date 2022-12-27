Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our History

Explore Port Stephens: Our 'tin city' nestled among a sea of sand

December 28 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a 20 minute drive along Stockton Beach when you're well away from civilisation, it emerges out of the sand dunes like a mirage. Tin City.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.