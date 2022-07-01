Brittany Watkins is a Disney kid through and through.
The 26 year old from Newcastle grew up watching Disney movies and going to see the annual Disney on Ice production when it came to town.
"I was obsessed with all the Disney princesses when I was little," Watkins said. "I used to dress up and watch the movies over and over again. Every year we went to see Disney on Ice. I loved it so much."
But Watkins never let the magic of Disney fade as she grew up. In fact, it has only grown stronger.
Watkins has visited all six Disneyland theme parks around the world. She said the original Disneyland, in California, is her favourite.
Watching Disney on Ice as a child only pushed Watkins towards learning to skate at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium when she was nine years old and in 2016 she starred in her first Disney on Ice production.
"It's very surreal to go from watching the shows to skating in them but I feel incredibly lucky to have this opportunity," Watkins said.
"I'm an ensemble skater. I feel really lucky to be able to portray a variety of characters each show.
"I love the feeling I get when I am out there. It is hard to explain, but it makes me so happy and nothing compares to it. I just love seeing people's reactions to the performance.
"I love seeing all the kids dressed up at the shows. It's really special. It's also really nice to see the adults get into it, having an awesome time. I absolutely love being part of Disney on Ice."
After two long years off the ice due to COVID, Disney on Ice has made a comeback in 2022 with a six-city tour including to Newcastle between July 7 and 10.
Watkins has for a fifth time been called up to perform and is skating in the ensemble cast of Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic.
Hosted by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic takes audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge.
This action-packed extravaganza, produced by Feld Entertainment, features beloved characters from Disney's Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast.
Audiences will go on a high-sea adventure as Moana sets sail on a life-changing quest to save her island, with help from the demigod Maui.
Then, it's a journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Coco into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead.
Beautiful production numbers invite audiences into the world of Beauty and the Beast, as Belle shows what it means to be fearless.
Through the athleticism and grace of Anna and Elsa, Rapunzel and Flynn, and Cinderella, brave heroes from Frozen, Tangled and Cinderella inspire children to discover their own inner hero.
Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic will show at Newcastle Entertainment Centre from July 7 to 10.
There will be 10 performances during the four days. The opening performance is at 7pm on July 7 followed by three shows each on July 8, 9 and 10 at 10.30am, 2pm and 6pm.
Tickets, from premier.ticketek.com.au, start at $33 and go up to $117.50 for front row seats.
The Examiner has one pass containing four tickets to giveaway to the opening show of Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic in Newcastle - at 7pm on Thursday, July 7.
To win this pass, send your name, daytime contact number and reason why you would love to win the family pass in an email titled "Disney" to emwatts@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
The winner will be notified by Monday, July 4.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
