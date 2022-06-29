Port Stephens Examiner
Public, Catholic school teachers to strike on Thursday, June 30

Updated June 29 2022 - 6:11am, first published 6:00am
STRIKE: Union organisers Therese Fitzgibbon and Jack Galvin Waight.

Hunter public and Catholic school teachers have combined forces and will participate in a joint strike on Thursday, June 30 as anger escalates across the profession over staff shortages, mounting workload and pay.

