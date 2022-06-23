Port Stephens Winter Holiday Guide: Looking for some fun?

The Port Stephens Holiday Guide is full of attractions and activities for the whole family during the winter period.
It is always a great time to visit the region.
Here's a taste of what you'll find it the magazine, which is out now and available online here
ONE of the best times to visit Port Stephens and witness the majestic whales as they migrate north is during the winter months.
The region is renowned as one of the best parts of Australia's East Coast for whale watching, with approximately 30,000 humpback and southern right whales passing through each year.
From May to early September, the whales migrate north past Port Stephens from May to August and then head back to the Antarctic from September to November.
The humpback whales are considered the most surface-active of the species and are known to put on quite the show for those who venture into the waters to experience the creatures up-close-and-personal.
It is possible that you will see spectacular displays - spy hops, pectoral slaps, body rolls and the breathtaking breach.
If you are yet to see a whale breach out of the water for yourself, this winter is the perfect time to do so.
Wondering who to book a whale watching tour with?
The good news is there are multiple companies in the Port Stephens region that run whale watching tours all season.
Imagine Cruises run 90-minute whale watch express tours through to November.
The tour heads straight out to the whales to allow for less travel time and more time watching the creatures in action.
For a more in-depth experience, Imagine Cruises also run three-hour whale and dolphin watching tours.
Moonshadow Cruises is another option for a whale-watching adventure.
Enjoy entertaining and informative commentary onboard the cruise which runs for 2.5 to three hours.
Finally, Aquamarine Adventures also offer 90-minute express whale watching tours, getting up close and personal with the magnificent creatures.
If boating isn't your thing, Port Stephens also boasts some of the best land-based whale watching spots on the East Coast.
Boat Harbour or Fingal Bay are both ideal or take a climb up to the top of Tomaree Headland for panoramic views up and down the coast and of the Harbour.
