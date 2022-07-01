July 2: Raymond Terrace Bowling Club. Time: 8pm. Cost: Free.
The collective talents of four man tribute band Rock Rhapsody will perform a non-stop night of 80s hits at the bowling club for free. Hits from Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Guns N Roses, Queen, AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Motley Crue and more.
July 3: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-2pm.
The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets offer a wide variety of items including second-hand tools, clothes, candles and oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes.
July 3-17: Shoal Bay Country Club. Time: 12pm-2pm. Cost: Free.
The country club will have a jumping castle, kids disco, projector games and prizes to win each day plus additional activities and acts: JD's World of Magic (July 3), pony rides and petting zoo (July 5 and 17), lucky draw (July 7), slime making, sand art and face painting (July 10), Australian Wildlife Show (July 12), magic show (July 14).
July 5: Hunter Region Botanic Gardens, Heatherbrae. Time: 10am-2pm. Cost: $5 per child.
An educational and entertaining day for children in the school holidays. The emphasis is on botanical and environmental learning activities that stimulate an interest in plants and the environment. The day includes educational activities and lawn games for kids, a visit by the Hunter Heroes, guided tours, live music, raffle, stalls.
July 9 and 16: Fingal Bay and Boat Harbour. Time: 10.30am, 11.30am, 12.30pm and 1.30pm daily. Cost: Free.
Whale Tales is a series of free talks at Boat Harbour and Fingal Bay presented by marine conservationist Jeannie Lawson. Join the free whale watching talks to learn about humpback whales and where to spot them in Port Stephens. July 9 the talks will be at the Barry Park Lookout, Fingal Bay and July 16 at the South Headland, off Kingsley Drive, Boat Harbour.
