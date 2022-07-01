Whale Tales is a series of free talks at Boat Harbour and Fingal Bay presented by marine conservationist Jeannie Lawson. Join the free whale watching talks to learn about humpback whales and where to spot them in Port Stephens. July 9 the talks will be at the Barry Park Lookout, Fingal Bay and July 16 at the South Headland, off Kingsley Drive, Boat Harbour.