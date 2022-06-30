Port Stephens Examiner
Obituary: Raymond Terrace Athletics Centre loses founding member, David Marsh

June 30 2022 - 7:30am
HONOURED: Raymond Terrace Athletics Centre life member David Marsh was dedicated to the local athletes, the centre and to athletics. Picture: Supplied

The Port Stephens sporting community is mourning the sudden loss of David Marsh, aged 79, a founding member of the Raymond Terrace Athletics Centre in 1976.

