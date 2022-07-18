Port Stephens Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Strike Force Goondi: Port Stephens arrests after Shoal Bay drug supply investigation

Updated July 18 2022 - 4:03am, first published 4:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strike force charges three with alleged drug supply at Shoal Bay

Three people will face court in Port Stephens next month after a police strike force investigation into drug supply in Shoal Bay.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.