Newcastle court hears of Mallabula Point tragedy: Girl, 4, died after heavily intoxicated woman overturned kayak

Updated July 19 2022 - 4:56am, first published July 18 2022 - 9:30pm
A HEAVILY intoxicated woman caused the drowning death of a four-year-old girl when she capsized a kayak they were fishing from off Mallabula Point last year, Newcastle Local Court has heard.

