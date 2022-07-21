Crafted to take full advantage of ocean views from three levels, the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home is one of the region's most luxurious properties.
Carved into the cliffside, this property delivers scale, functionality and stunning aesthetics in equal measure, with natural oak flooring, timber feature walls, and stone and tiled splash backs.
The open plan living, kitchen and dining areas feature a fireplace and near floor-to-ceiling glass which forms a seamless connection from indoor to outdoor entertaining. The gourmet kitchen is centered around an island bench and features a large butler's pantry.
Entertaining is made easy with an outdoor spa, a built-in pizza oven and a wine cellar surrounded by the natural rock that this master-built home is constructed on.
