Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

House of the week: 52 Randall Drive, Salamander Bay

July 21 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • 5 beds 3 baths 3 cars
  • Auction
  • Agency: PRD Port Stephens
  • Agent: Dane Queenan on 0412 351 819
  • Inspection: Saturday at 11.30am

Crafted to take full advantage of ocean views from three levels, the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home is one of the region's most luxurious properties.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.