Search uncovers weapons, drugs at Raymond Terrace home

Police are investigating several items they seized during a raid at a Raymond Terrace home, which allegedly turned up drugs and weapons this week.
The premises on Tathra Street is understood to be linked to a man who remains in custody and before the courts for alleged pursuit and car-jacking charges.
Advertisement
The search warrant was executed by police on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation.
During the raid, police allegedly found methylamphetamine, a liquid substance believed to be GBH, MDMA, cannabis, ammunition and prohibited weapons - they also seized a number of electronic devices.
The items are being forensically examined, a NSW Police spokesperson said.
No charges have yet been pressed as a result of the search. Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District are continuing their inquiries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.