Men armed with pipes attack food delivery driver's vehicle while woman inside

Men armed with pipes attack food delivery driver's vehicle with woman inside at Raymond Terrace, police say

July 25 2022 - 2:30am
Police are investigating after a food delivery driver's vehicle was attacked - while she was inside - by a group of armed men at Raymond Terrace at the weekend.

