Councillors to consider rolling paid parking out to more locations on Tomaree Peninsula

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated July 26 2022 - 2:10am, first published 2:00am
Councillors at the July 26 meeting were being asked to green light the council to begin investigating and consulting with the community to roll the paid parking scheme out to more locations.

Rolling SMART Parking out to more areas on the Tomaree Peninsula and using cash generated from its expansion to fund maintenance works was set to be discussed at Port Stephens Council's meeting on Tuesday evening.

