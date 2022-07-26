Rolling SMART Parking out to more areas on the Tomaree Peninsula and using cash generated from its expansion to fund maintenance works was set to be discussed at Port Stephens Council's meeting on Tuesday evening.
Councillors at the July 26 meeting were being asked to green light the council to begin investigating and consulting with the community to roll the paid parking scheme out to the Birubi Headland, Anna Bay, Fingal Bay and One Mile and to develop an infrastructure plan for the funds raised from those locations.
"Based on feedback regarding parking supply and demand after the installation of SMART Parking in the Nelson Bay town centre, it has been identified that there are opportunities at other key locations which experience a high demand," the council's asset section manager for facilities and services, John Maretich, said in a report to councillors.
He added that the expansion of the smart parking scheme will "enable additional funds to be raised for infrastructure" and addressed parking concerns raised by the community, particularly in peak holiday periods.
As part of the continued rollout of the paid parking program, smart parking will be expanded to Fly Point, Little Beach, Laman Street in Nelson Bay and Shoal Bay at an estimated cost of $623,000.
However, the council has forecast that the revenue generated per year from these new locations will be at least $750,000.
In a separate report to councillors, addressing maintenance concerns from the Fingal Bay community, Mr Maretich said funds from SMART Parking could be used to pay for some of the items requested if it was rolled out to the suburb.
A list of 15 concerns, from fence repairs, removal of overgrowth, fixing a landslip from the March 2021 rain event and updating public amenities, were put to the council by the Fingal Bay community.
In response to the resolution action items, the council has outlined a response to each in the July 26 meeting papers.
Among the requests was to update and repair public chairs and tables. In his report, Mr Maretich said park furniture was due to be replaced in 2023/2024 but "additional funding sources are also being reviewed to identify opportunities for foreshore improvements".
"Another option is if paid parking (free for locals) was introduced in this area."
Mr Maretich noted in his Fingal Bay report that the council had been successful in gaining natural disaster funding to undertake repair works on the Marine Drive landslip.
The July 26 meeting is the council's annual community meeting. It is due held at Pacific Dunes in Medowie. While there will be no livestream of the meeting, a webcast is set to be uploaded post-meeting.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
