Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries

"He had the world at his feet": Outpouring of love for popular Fingal Bay man Dempsey Gascoigne, 21, after tragic accidental death

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated July 28 2022 - 2:14am, first published July 26 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOVED BY ALL: (Left) Dempsey Gascoigne as a Nelson Bay Junior Groper; (centre) Dempsey with family Jason, Amanda and Callum; (right) a recent picture of the 21 year old. Pictures: Courtesy of the Gascoigne family

Dempsey Gascoigne was the type of person who always had a smile on his face and a joyful skip in his step.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.

More from Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.