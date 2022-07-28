More than 200 charges so far over thefts posted to TikTok

Police have pressed more than 200 charges across the region in recent weeks over a spate of stolen cars and thefts of items inside motor vehicles mainly by juvenile offenders, posted on social media platform TikTok.
Port Stephens-Hunter Police District commander Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey said in his weekly update on Friday that 22 people had been arrested so far, including one alleged offender whose modus operandi involved removing windows from cars.
Detective Superintendent Humphrey said 244 charges had been pressed across the region, with another 20 anticipated.
He described the work of Strike Force Baste - made up of investigators from the Port Stephens-Hunter proactive crime team and property and drug team - as a "real crowning achievement".
Detective Superintendent Humphrey said people should ensure they lock their vehicles and not leave any valuables inside them, lock their homes at night and not leave keys out in the open.
