Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Newcastle Knights in mourning after foundation player and Port Stephens policeman Tony Townsend passes away

By Robert Dillon
August 24 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLASHBACK: Tony Townsend scores for the Knights against Manly in the 1988 Herald Challenge Cup.

Port Stephens police, community members and the rugby league community are in mourning after former Newcastle Knights hooker Tony Townsend passed away earlier this week, aged 61.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.