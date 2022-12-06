Our backs are against the wall, we need you

If you're reading this now you're probably already aware of the situation the Examiner is facing.
A combination of factors, largely beyond our control, has culminated in a grave predicament for our masthead.
We're not crying wolf.
The sad fact is that without some extraordinary assistance, this notable masthead won't be around to ring in the New Year.
It's not a decision that is made lightly.
We don't want to see this happen, our publisher ACM certainly doesn't want to see this happen.
The notion of Port Stephens not having a voice - a comprehensive chronicle of news, events and sport and an outlet for action and advocacy - is a heartbreaking one to everyone who works on this publication.
I joined the Examiner almost exactly 17 years ago. The then editor, Keith Campbell, took a chance on a Raymond Terrace girl, born and bred, and in doing so gave me the most rewarding career I could've dreamt of.
I've edited plenty of mastheads in my time and I can unequivocally say that the news coverage produced in the Examiner is some of the best regional journalism you'll find. Anywhere.
We've been here for 129 years, we've covered floods, fires, tragedies and celebrations. When other newspapers ceased operations during the pandemic, we were here keeping you informed.
In 2016 we campaigned for our community, lobbied politicians and galvanised support so the local government area of Port Stephens wouldn't be swallowed up by a merger with Newcastle. Such an amalgamation would've had significant repercussions for our area and impacted our sense of identity and our autonomy.
Our campaigning and support for community groups, businesses, sporting teams, schools and organisations has strengthened our community and chronicled our history. We've held all levels of government to account, keeping a watchful eye on developments in our patch to ensure transparency and accountability. But most importantly, we've told your stories.
It continually humbles me everyday to see how willing people are to share their life experiences, good and bad, with us.
From the death of a loved one, a heartfelt plea for help or an award, anniversary, celebration or achievement - these published stories create an archived periodical of life in Port Stephens as we live it.
And to be frank, a community without a voice is a community that is left vulnerable. This masthead has always fought for transparency and accountability where transparency and accountability is due. To keep doing this we desperately need your help.
Regional news is a vital service and the sad reality is that decisions made at both federal and state level in the past have made it extremely difficult for publishers across Australia.
At the Examiner, our backs are against the wall. We need our readers to send a clear message, to our political leaders in particular.
Right now, we need you to rally around us. We've had some encouraging action from Port Stephens MP Kate Washington but we also need others to come to the party.
We don't have much time and the task to turn this decision around is a big one. That being said, our editorial team is confident that we can prove that this masthead is vital to our community and a worthwhile investment for this area.
There are several ways you can help.
If you're a business, take out an advertisement. Every dollar counts and every advertisement is a show of faith in the power of this publication.
If you're a reader, you can subscribe online at www.portstephensexaminer.com.au and benefit from all of the latest news, not just from Port Stephens but from across the Hunter. You can also pick up you local paper and read it from cover to cover.
There is also one other thing that you can do which would help us send a resounding message to our politicians - send them a clear message of why we're needed and why they should support us. You can do this by emailing us and we'll collate your messages and pass them on. Tell our politicians why you value this masthead, and why you believe that Port Stephens needs a voice.
Send your emails to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
We're hoping that with your support we can get back to doing what we love most, telling the stories that matter in Port Stephens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.