Lockheed Martin confirms 20 jobs in $1.6 million strike fighter warehouse deal near Williamtown RAAF

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
January 16 2023 - 8:39am
F-35A Joint Strike Fighters in the sky over Newcastle. Picture by Peter Lorimer

LOCKHEED Martin has announced a $1.6 million contract for a new warehouse at Williamtown RAAF to hold "replenishment spares" for F-35A Joint Strike Fighter aircraft across Australia and the Indo-Pacific.

