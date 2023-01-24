Nelson Bay Cricket Club will hold its annual Kristian White Memorial Day on Saturday at Don Waring Oval.
Whitey, as he was known, was a valued member of the Makos and great supporter of sport in Nelson Bay.
He died in October 2018, the same year his son Mitchell began his cricket career with the Nelson Bay juniors.
Brett Goodwin, president of the senior cricket club, said Mitchell has played as the Makos' 12th man in the memorial day team for the "last few years in his dad's honour" and will hopefully join them again on January 28 for this year's event.
The division one game will kick off at 1pm against Rogue Scholars Cricket Club. The Makos will being providing a barbecue and drinks.
The cricket club is also preparing to host its annual Mark Palmer Super 7s competition. Returning Sunday, February 19, the competition will also be held at Tomaree Sports Complex with a start time of about 8am.
Past or new teams interested in playing are asked to message Bryce from Nelson Bay Cricket Club on 0413 098 856 for an entry form.
Nelson Bay's division one side got washed out at Hexham Park against Wests Waterboard.
Division three played Merewether at Tomaree No 2. Merewether set 7 for 157. Nelson Bay replied with 5 for 138.
Best batsmen T McCoy 32 and D Crowe 25 n/o. Best bowlers J Munro 2 for 22 off 5 overs and B Fairman 1 for 23 off 7 overs.
Division six played Beresfield away and had a great win. Beresfield set 9 for 107 and Nelson Bay got it with 3 overs to spare 9 wickets down.
Best batsmen T Onions 44 n/o M Hall 15, Best bowlers T Onions 4 for 11 off 5 overs, M Loxley 2 for 16 off 7 overs , L Turnbell 1 for 0 off 4.2 overs.
Under 11s, 12, and 14s have a bit of work to do in the second half of the season to earn a semi final spot. Under 15/18s opens are sitting in fourth spot on the ladder.
There were a couple of strong performances in the first half of the season. Hunter Chappell (U14) scored 53 no in a perfect timed run chase. Josh Martin (U12) smashed 52 no of 35 balls, setting up a massive first innings total.
The juniors are back in action on Saturday, January 28.
During the break, the Nelson Bay Junior Cricket Club Blasters were invited to the on-ground experience at the Test at the SCG.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event you want the community to know about, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and a journalist will be in touch.
