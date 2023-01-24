Port Stephens Examiner
Cricket: Nelson Bay Makos to face Rogue Scholars in Kristian White Memorial Day clash

Updated January 24 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:30am
Photos from the 2022 Kristian White Memorial Day. The annual event will return to Don Waring Oval at Tomaree Sports Complex about 1pm on Saturday, January 28. All are welcome to attend.

Nelson Bay Cricket Club will hold its annual Kristian White Memorial Day on Saturday at Don Waring Oval.

