The chance to recognise the achievements of local women that drive change for females in sport is on offer with nominations being called for the Her Sport Her Way Awards 2022-23.
The awards are part of the NSW Gvernment's Her Sport Her Way program, which aims to boost participation and 'create more opportunities, both on and off the field'.
Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said the NSW Government nominating a woman for the award was a way to recognise and encourage their "incredible contribution to sporting clubs and communities right across NSW".
"The Her Sport Her Way Awards recognise the achievements of women in driving powerful change and leaving a legacy for the way women's sport is played in NSW," she said.
The Her Sport Her Way Awards feature five categories - young achiever; local champion; outstanding organisation; trailblazer and overall champion.
Applications for the awards close on February 28, 2023.
In addition to the awards the Her Sport Her Way program provides funding to sporting clubs and groups to help deliver initiatives that increase female participation in sport.
"This program is all about increasing female participation in sport, whether that's on the field or in administration, coaching or volunteer roles," Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said.
"Since the inception of this program four years ago, the number of women and girls playing sport has evolved and diversified, and by investing in grassroots programs and initiatives across NSW, we will continue to secure a brighter future for women in sport."
According to Mr Henskens, the program has provided $2.45 million towards projects since 2019, with the latest $625,000 round funding 26 projects across 16 sports.
Successful projects include an initiative to develop netball coaching talent through to participation programs for water polo and karting.
For more information on the Her Sport Her Way program and Awards, visit www.sport.nsw.gov.au/hersportherway.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.