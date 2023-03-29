Port Stephens Holiday Guide: Autumn 2023

Autumn is a beautiful time to holiday in Port Stephens with cooler days ideal for bushwalks, sandboarding down a giant sand dune, sailing our magnificent waterways and exploring our wonderful region.
Port Stephens offers all these experiences and so much more - which you can read all about in our autumn issue of the Port Stephens Holiday Guide.
This free guide features Q&As with local photographer Mat Spillard, Valhalla restaurateur Julian Spruce and winemaker Mark Tynan; top picks for holiday rentals including historic Tanilba House, the oldest residence in Port Stephens; where to dive with sharks and swim with dolphins; top spots for dining by the water; and where to spoil yourself with five-star luxury.
Port Stephens has some fabulous bushwalking trails and re-elected local MP Kate Washington lists her top five.
There's plenty to read and discover about our blue-water paradise.
CLICK HERE to see the January 2023 holiday guide.
CLICK HERE to see the December 2022 holiday guide.
