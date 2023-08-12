Man dies in gyrocopter crash near Raymond Terrace

A man died in a gyrocopter crash near Raymond Terrace on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Allworth, about 35km north of Raymond Terrace, after a small aircraft crashed in bushland off The Buckets Way at about 4.30pm on August 12.
Officers Port Stephens-Hunter Police District found the body of a 70-year-old man who had died at the scene.
Another man, aged 53, was located nearby with serious injuries.
He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.
Police said in a statement on Sunday morning a crime scene was established and an investigation into the incident was underway.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
