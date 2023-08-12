Man dies in gyrocopter crash near Raymond Terrace

Port Stephens Examiner
Man dies in gyrocopter crash at Allworth near Raymond Terrace

Updated August 13 2023 - 9:22am, first published 9:18am
A man died in a gyrocopter crash near Raymond Terrace on Saturday afternoon.

