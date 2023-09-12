Bus pickups could boost Tomaree Coastal Track experience for tourist

EcoNetwork president Iain Watt has suggested the Tomaree Coastal Track experience for tourists could be boosted by a regular shuttle service at landing points along the 27km route.
All those involved with the development of the Tomaree Coastal Track are to be congratulated on an excellent, world class job," Mr Watt said.
"However, having personally walked the entire track and parts there of, there is an important element missing, public transport.
"Most locals will have two cars available. One can be placed at the beginning of their walk and the other at the end of their planned walk, at one of the many "landing" sites along the track.
However, if you are a tourist you are likely to only have one car available.
"There are no 'circular' routes along this track, therefore tourists will have to plan their walk to be able to return to their cars, limiting the potential of this great walk.
"Getting back to Birubi from Tomaree Head after a 27 km walk could prove challenging.
"A regular shuttle service running between the various "landing" points along the walk (Tomaree head, Fingal, One Mile, Boat Harbour and Birubi) would resolve this issue.
"There is no need for big diesel buses, small, preferably electric minibuses would be adequate, for travelling this route.
"In addition to providing an excellent tourist service this would also provide an additional public transport for locals and abnegate the need for two cars every time you go for a walk along this magnificent coastal track."
