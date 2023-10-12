Port Stephens Examiner
Newcastle's FlyPelican launches new pilot cadetship program

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
October 13 2023 - 6:27am
FlyPelican cadet Cassie Potts with a 19-seat turboprop at Newcastle Airport. Picture by Marina Neil
FUTURE pilots Rocco Musumeci and Cassie Potts are off to a flying start thanks to a new cadetship with Newcastle-based airline FlyPelican.

