A unique art exhibition is coming to Lion Studios, Taylors Beach for the second year running.
Some of Port Stephens most talented artists will have their work on display during Completely RAW, an exhibition where art is shown organically without frames - presented just as it was when the artist finished making it.
The group of artists involved have a range of styles and mediums, ranging from landscapes of the local area in soft pastels, to abstracts in acrylic paints.
Megan Barrass, a popular local artist and participant from last year's exhibition, said RAW is a great opportunity for artists and buyers.
"This is an opportunity for local artists to show their works in an unframed format, allowing the collector to add their own requirements to the hanging of the piece," she said.
"RAW provides a great opportunities for art lovers to grab a quality piece of art at a fabulous price."
Lion Studios has been a constant support for local artists since the 1970s, not only professionally framing and printing artworks, but selling and showcasing artworks in their gallery space at Taylors Beach and hosting dedicated art exhibitions by local artists.
The studio is now also hosting six-week learn to paint workshops run by local artists.
Lion Studios' Kim Mackenzie said RAW keeps costs down for artists.
"This exhibition is unique in Port Stephens," she said.
"It has been designed to showcase a broad range of art styles all in the one location.
"We understand that for artists the costs of framing and presenting their art can be a huge burden especially considering the current economic times."
Ms Mackenzie said it's also the perfect time to pick up a unique gift for Christmas.
"It's the perfect opportunity to purchase some local art in its raw format and, if needed, organise the framing to suit your home all in the one location," she said.
Completely RAW's opening event is on Thursday, November 2 from 5pm.
The exhibition will run from Thursday, November 2 to Friday, November 24.
Lion Studios is at Unit 7/19 Shearwater Drive Taylors Beach.
