A Taylors Beach business has taken home a major award at the 2023 Hunter Manufacturing Awards.
Senquip, a leader in telemetry products which connect machines to the internet, was named Manufacturer of the Year - less than 50 employees and the Product Excellence Award.
Senquip creates devices that allow the control and monitoring of remote assets in harsh environments.
Pumps, generators, lighting towers, drill rigs and other equipment benefit from remote engine fault detection, fuel level, start battery, location, engine hour monitoring and the ability to be locally or remotely controlled.
In many cases the value of monitoring is not about the asset but the productivity that it enables.
If a shift arrives for work and the lighting plant has no fuel, will not start, or isn't even there, that shift is non-productive.
Senquip expects its telemetry devices to be used in harsh mining, industrial, and utility environments.
Senquip manufactures its devices right here in Port Stephens, and supplies them nationally and internationally to the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, USA, Uruguay, Netherlands, New Zealand and South Africa.
The awards were presented at a gala at NEX Newcastle on Friday, October 20.
The Senquip team said it would like to thank the Hunter Manufacturing Awards and Downer for an excellent evening, Department of Regional NSW for sponsoring the Manufacturer of the year award, and BISCIT for sponsoring the Product Excellent award.
