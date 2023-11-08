Port Stephens Examiner
Home/News/Business

Taylors Beach business Senquip wins big at Hunter Manufacturing Awards 2023

By Newsroom
November 8 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Swansea Yasmin Catley and Senquip CEO Norman Ballard at the Hunter Manufacturing Awards 2023. Picture supplied
Member for Swansea Yasmin Catley and Senquip CEO Norman Ballard at the Hunter Manufacturing Awards 2023. Picture supplied

A Taylors Beach business has taken home a major award at the 2023 Hunter Manufacturing Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.