Where to mark Remembrance Day in Port Stephens

Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects at Remembrance Day services across Port Stephens on Saturday.
A service at Raymond Terrace will kick off at ANZAC Park between 10.15am and 11.15am.
In Nelson Bay there will be a service at Apex Park from 10.30am until 11.30am.
The service in Medowie will be held at the ANZAC Memorial at Medowie Social. People are encouraged to arrive at 10.45am for an 11am start.
In Tanilba Bay a service will be held at Tilligerry RSL Sports Club at 11am. People are urged to turn up at 10.45am.
A service at Karuah will take place at Memorial Park on the corner of Memorial Drive and Tarean Road at 10.45am. People are encouraged to arrive at 10.30am.
Remembrance Day is observed on November 11 in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and other Commonwealth countries to commemorate armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.
At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, World War One formally ended as the armistice between Germany and the allied powers was signed and hostilities in Europe ceased.
