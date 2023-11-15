4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
All the hard work has all been done in this renovated four-bedroom, two-bathroom home situated on a 621sqm block which adjoins a reserve in sought-after Corlette.
It truly is a haven for those looking for a relaxed lifestyle and only 1.5km to the beach.
The timeless functional floor plan of this property offers built-in robes to allfour bedrooms and an ensuite off the main.
The kitchen has been stylishly renovated with ample cupboard and bench space.
Ducted air conditioning throughout and a slow combustion fireplace in the lounge room ensure year-round comfort.
The family room flows to a large undercover area perfect for summer barbecues and entertaining.
The double lock up garage has internal access.
And when you need a little "me time"... escape to the shed.
Pretend to be busy up there or just sit back on the deck and admire the well-maintained gardens that tie in seamlessly with the surrounding bushland, offering a serene and private space to relax.
"The perfect blend of comfort and style makes this freshly renovated home an unmissable opportunity," listing agent Jason Brennan from LJ Hooker Nelson Bay said.
"All you need to do is unpack."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.