Port Stephens Examiner
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Business

Origin Energy and BlueFloat partner for Hunter Offshore Wind Zone

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated November 14 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 6:30am
The owner of Eraring power station, Origin Energy, has partnered with Spanish company BlueFloat to apply for a Hunter offshore wind zone feasibility licence.

