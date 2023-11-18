A Port Stephens mum has bravely shared her story as a survivor of stroke, six months on from the day it changed her life.
It was in April this year when fit and healthy 35-year-old, Bec Swanbrough, was in hospital with a severe migraine, vomiting and dizziness. She underwent a series of tests which didn't provide any answers.
It wasn't until a visit with her GP one week later that she learned she'd had a major cerebellar stroke.
"I know I am one of the lucky ones, and I thank my stars for that every day. The doctors have found I have a small hole in my heart which will need to be repaired, but I am lucky to be here," Bec said.
"My stroke has brought on a new positive outlook to my life, and now my life is different. I am trying harder than ever to be a better person, because life is so short.
"I am fully aware that being a stroke survivor, there's risks that it could happen again. So, with this in mind, I want to live my life the best I can."
Bec is among the 142,000 young Australians living with the impacts of stroke. Around 20 strokes a day impact people aged between 18 and 65.
Now the mum of three is planning on reducing her own stroke risk, while raising much-needed funds for other survivors of stroke and their families, by participating in Stride4Stroke.
The event is Stroke Foundation's major annual fundraiser and sees participants increase their "moving minutes," by setting an activity to complete within the month, from walking, running, swimming, cycling, or setting a goal in stroke rehabilitation.
Stroke Foundation CEO Dr Lisa Murphy congratulated Bec on her efforts and urged all Australians to follow in her footsteps by signing up to Stride4Stroke and making their moves count this November.
"Research tells us that 30 minutes of exercise five times a week can reduce your stroke risk by 25 per cent. We know that 80 per cent of strokes are preventable and taking steps to adopt a healthy lifestyle can reduce your risk," Dr Murphy said.
"Stride4Stroke is a great starting point to make the changes that can reduce your risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes which are all modifiable risk factors of stroke."
In Australia, 12 people of people say they won't have exercised this week. One million strokes a year globally are linked to physical inactivity.
To donate to Bec, or to find out more, visit the website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.