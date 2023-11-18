Thousands have turned out to enjoy the Newcastle Air Show across the weekend.
All eyes were towards the sky over the water from the Fort Scratchley hill to Nobbys Head as it became a vortex of physics-defying flying on Saturday, from ripping across the beach at nearly 12,000 kilometres per hour to slinking acrobatic manoeuvres.
Thousands of spectators lined the sand from the headland to the beach, spilling back into Foreshore Park and as far as Honeysuckle to see 100 years of aviation technology on display.
From the tiny CT4 to the legendary Spitfire and into the modern age of airborne defence, the skies over Nobbys on a bright 22-degrees-and-sunny day were split.
The City of Newcastle billed the RAAF's display as the largest single-day event in the region's history, with preparations for as many as 100,000 spectators to see the two aviation displays on Saturday, ahead Sunday's ticketed open day at RAAF Base Williamtown.
The displays featured aeronautical acrobatics from the Air Force's Roulettes - a six-aircraft, seven-member display team flying the RAAF's Pilatus planes in formation - the historic Wirraway, as well as appearances by larger aircraft like the Spartan and the maritime patrol plane P-8A Poseidon.
Air combat jets - the F-35A, Super Hornet, and the menacing Growler - stole the show with gravity-defying aeronautical manoeuvres.
Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said vantage points at Nobbys and Stockton had been an "18-month process, working with the RAAF and state government" to realise the show.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.