Port Stephens Examiner
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/Latest News
Photos

Newcastle Air Show 2023: Photos and video capture the epic display of Air Force planes

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
November 19 2023 - 9:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thousands have turned out to enjoy the Newcastle Air Show across the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics news column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.