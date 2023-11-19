Port Stephens Examiner
Monday, 20 November 2023
Hunter Property Council chair Neil Petherbridge says there's 'no chance' of meeting targets

By Michael Parris
Updated November 20 2023 - 7:13am, first published 7:12am
Property Council regional chair Neil Petherbridge says the state government has 'no chance' of meeting its housing targets. Picture by Marina Neil
The Hunter chair of the Property Council has delivered a blistering assessment of the state of the building industry, saying the NSW government has "no chance" of meeting its housing targets.

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

