Monday, 27 November 2023
Cost to protect Port Stephens wetland won't be cheap, report warns

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
November 27 2023 - 7:10am
The Mambo Wanda Wetlands in Salamander Bay. Picture by Ellie-Marie Watts
Nominating Port Stephens' Mambo Wetlands as a wetland of international importance would cost ratepayers about $150,000, a council report says.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

