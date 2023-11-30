Raymond Terrace coach Aaron Mahony is confident a win will come soon for the embattled Lions first grade team who are still without a victory in 2023-24.
While first grade is struggling, second grade are unbeaten on top of the ladder, three points clear of second placed Tenambit Morpeth.
In third grade, the Lions are seventh with two wins from their seven games, while fourth grade are sixth also with two wins.
Mahony said the spirit at the club was tremendous despite the lack of success currently in first grade.
"Second grade are flying and I don't think it's far before first grade break through," he said.
"You cannot fault everyone's enthusiasm at training and real desire to train hard, but also soak up any knowledge or tips I can pass on."
Mahony says he is particularly impressed with the young talent emerging at the club in first and second grade and believed it bode well for the future.
Terrace's wicked luck continued on Saturday in first grade when Kurri Weston skipper Sam Dalibozek won the toss and sent the Lions in to bat.
Tom Callan led the way with the ball for the Warriors taking 4-26 off 10 overs, including the key wickets of opener Jaxon Brooks for four and skipper Daniel Upward for 1.
Callan was well supported by Elliot Maher 2-7, Jarryd Moore 2-12 and Nicholas Neild 2-29.
Warriors captain Sam Dalibozek didn't need to call on himself or Jacob Simmons who had 18 wickets going into the match to be the competition's leading wicket taker.
Joseph Harden top scored for Terrace with 30 off 99 balls and Luke Thomas with 15 was the only other batter to reach double figures.
The Warriors took just 16.3 overs to reach their target finishing on 3/97 with Steve Abel top scoring with 53 and Lachlan Vassella 23 not out.
With two rounds before the Christmas break, Kurri Weston Mulbring lead the competition on 32 points, City are on 28, Western Suburbs 27, Thornton 19, Tenambit Morpeth 18, Northern Suburbs 18, Eastern Suburbs 16 and Raymond Terrace 5.
Raymond Terrace host Western Suburbs at Jack Collins Oval in round seven..
In second grade Raymond Terrace was also sent into bat, but responded with 4/222 to set up a 65-run win.
Aaron Meredith was the star with the bat making 83 not out and Brent Lilley made 53 not out.
Sebastian Abbott made immediate inroads with the ball taking the first three wickets as KWM slumped to 4/33 before an 87-run fifth-wicket partnership. Rhys Hay broke the partnership and finished with 4-36 as the Warriors were dismissed for 157.
Raymond Terrace's third grade match against Thornton was washed out.
The Lions had a three-wicket loss to Thornton in fourth grade. Batting first in wet conditions Terrace made 6/106. Thornton made 7/107 in reply reaching their target in the 32nd oval.
Nelson Bay's Division five team had a 50-run loss in one of the few games in Newcastle Suburban cricket on the weekend.
Hosting Teralba Billy Goats at Don Waring Oval, the Bay won the toss and sent Teralba in to bat.
They restricted Teralba to 8/171 from their 35 overs with Jarrod Williams top scoring with 54 and three players making 20s.
Bryce Causley with 3-20 and Challan Banks 2-15 were the best of the Bay bowlers.
In reply Nelson Bay were all out for 121 in the 31st over. Stephen Allen top scored with 49 and Jarrod Munro with 17 was the only other batter to reach double figures.
