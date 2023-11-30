Port Stephens Examiner
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Latest News

Raymond Terrace 2nd grade lead competition as first grade struggle

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
December 1 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond Terrace opening batter Joseph Harden.
Raymond Terrace opening batter Joseph Harden.

Raymond Terrace coach Aaron Mahony is confident a win will come soon for the embattled Lions first grade team who are still without a victory in 2023-24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.