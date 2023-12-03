Port Stephens Examiner
EDF Renewables works with unions to maximise job opportunities

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated December 4 2023 - 10:51am, first published 6:57am
EDF Renewables Australia will collaborate with Australian unions in an effort to maximise local employment and training opportunities on the Hunter Offshore Wind Zone.

