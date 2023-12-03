The tribunal found her conduct was "fundamentally undermining" the system designed to care for vulnerable patients. After Massey was convicted in court, she failed to notify the National Board as required within seven days. In its November findings, the tribunal ordered Massey to undertake the education course "Medications: How we do it better", to see her doctor within three months and to work under indirect supervision after her suspension. She is prohibited from undertaking agency nursing and must provide a copy of the reasons for the decision and the orders in her case to all current and future employers.