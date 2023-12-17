Life Saving NSW summer warning after man drowns at Port Stephens

A sixth beach drowning in Port Stephens this year has prompted lifesavers to warn people not to swim outside of patrol times, especially those without surf knowledge.
A 47-year-old man, from western Sydney, died after being caught in a rip at Birubi Beach at Anna Bay about 6.30pm on Saturday. The beach was not patrolled at that time.
Officials are set to meet on Monday to consider extending patrolled hours or surveillance patrols, amid heightened concern at the number of drownings in the area. Port Stephens volunteer lifesavers and paid lifeguards usually work from 9am to 5pm, with patrols extended to 6pm over the Christmas/January period.
Hunter Surf Lifesaving duty officer Glen Dunkley said "the concern for us is people who come to the beach occasionally, or maybe once a year, and aren't aware of the dangers".
"Typically where there's a rip, it's a flat area of the beach that looks nicest if you like. That's where they jump in and get caught out," he said.
He said people need to be aware of how to spot a rip, such as the "green is mean, white is right" message.
This refers to green water being where rips are, while white water is where the waves are breaking.
"When you're in a rip, float with it and put your hand up and you won't drown," he said.
He encouraged people to "swim between the flags at patrolled beaches in patrolled times".
In patrolled hours, the flags would have been north of the spot where the man drowned.
A surfer found the victim face down in the water, while another person helped bring him ashore.
Off duty lifesavers gave several rounds of CPR and applied a defibrillator before paramedics and police arrived, but the man was declared dead a short time later.
Hunter Surf Life Saving president Henry Scruton said people should "swim with a friend", as well as between the flags.
"If you're not capable or confident, don't test yourself," Mr Scruton said.
He was concerned about people swimming at beaches who "don't have surf knowledge".
"Quite often, people go for a swim where it looks reasonably calm because the waves are on either side. But that's the rip going out," he said.
"Once they get caught in a rip, their natural instinct is to swim as hard and fast as they can.
"They overexert themselves and run out of energy."
A swimmer drowned off Stockton three weeks ago, near the Lavis Lane entry to the dunes. His body hasn't been recovered.
A 71-year-old man also died after being swept off rocks at Boat Harbour in October. He had suffered a medical issue.
"All the drownings in Port Stephens we've seen in the last eight weeks have been outside patrolled areas," Mr Dunkley said.
A grandfather from Sydney, also 71, died in April at Fingal Bay's notorious spit in Port Stephens.
In February, a man in his 50s drowned at the secluded Wreck Beach near Shoal Bay, and a 44-year-old man drowned at Swan Bay.
