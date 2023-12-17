Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Life Saving NSW summer warning after man drowns at Port Stephens

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated December 18 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 7:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A sixth beach drowning in Port Stephens this year has prompted lifesavers to warn people not to swim outside of patrol times, especially those without surf knowledge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help